Country music's hottest stars walk the ACM Awards red carpet each year, but not this year. The 2020 ACM Awards won't feature a traditional red carpet experience, so we compiled this list of the best of the best dressed of ACM Awards past.

Pictures from ACM Awards in the 1980s, '90s, 2000s and 2010s make up this gallery. You'll find all of the stars that helped the 2020 ACMs become a success, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and Thomas Rhett. Beautiful gowns, dashing tuxedos and a few casual flairs (we see you, Montgomery Gentry) create the best of the best dressed list.

You won't find a worst dressed equivalent of this best dressed list. Instead, we dug back as far as we could to find epic photos of stars like Clint Black, the Chicks, Reba McEntire and more.

Who do you think is country music's all time best dressed artist? Let us know on Twitter and then enjoy these red carpet pictures, chosen for their timeless appeal or outstanding flourish.

The 2020 ACM Awards are on CBS on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) at 8PM ET. Urban is the host of the show; he's also the reigning Entertainer of the Year, although he's not nominated again for the award. Instead, it's Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church up for the big prize this time around.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.