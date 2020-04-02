In the liner notes of John Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut, Kris Kristofferson -- who discovered Prine while the now-folk icon was making a name for himself in Chicago -- aptly describes Prine as “twenty-four years old and writes like he's two-hundred and twenty."

With a knack for evoking raw emotion, Prine is a lyricist beloved for his stirring authenticity. His songwriting employs empathy in remarkable ways, allowing him to embody characters and tell stories outside of his own perspective, and to produce a catalog with so many different facets that it's hard to believe he hasn't lived a few lives before this one.

In the nearly 50 years since his first record, Prine has recorded 18 studio albums and produced a body of work that has inspired multiple generations of songwriters. A two-time Grammy winner and a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Prine was recently announced as one of seven 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, and is one of the best and most influential songwriters of a generation.

Prine can count legends such as Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan amongst his biggest fans. He’s also given a leg up to contemporary artists including Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and Margo Price, each of whom have opened for him on past tours.

With fans and friends across so many genres, news of Prine’s COVID-19-related hospitalization on March 26 sent shockwaves through the music world. At 73 years of age, however, Prine has triumphed over illness before: He beat squamous cell cancer of the throat in 1998 by way of a surgery that forced him to essentially learn to speak and sing again, and altered his voice in the process, and in 2013, cancer was removed from his left lung. Just six months after the latter surgery, Prine was back on tour, performing full sets for grateful fans.

As music lovers around the world hope for another swift recovery and a chance to hear the stories Prine has left to tell, Taste of Country is taking a look at some of his best tracks. Prepare yourself for some truly incredible storytelling.