With Friday (April 24) being Kelly Clarkson’s birthday, we're taking a look back at all of her success over the years since American Idol.

We all can remember the night when Kelly Clarkson won American Idol and sang "A Moment Like This" for the entire country, it was really an amazing moment. Since then, Kelly has had major success in multiple genres of music, including pop and country.

One of my favorite pop/country collaborations is Kelly's Jason Aldean collab on "Don’t You Wanna Stay." Their voices mesh so well and the songs meaning is amazing and so relatable.

In honor of Kelly Clarkson’s birthday today, what’s the best pop/country collaboration?