BBQ Restaurant Ordered to Pay $2.8 Million to Woman for a Pretty Controversial Reason
Nineteen-year-old Texan Genesis Monita was hungry, so she pulled up to her favorite quick barbecue spot, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, for some food.
Fox Business reports that when Monita began to eat her meal, she cracked open her BBQ sauce, which then spilled. She suffered second-degree burns as a result.
Here is where it gets crazy: At Bill Miller BBQ joints, they make it a point to serve their sauce hot —165 degrees to be exact. According to Monita's lawsuit, the sauce was 189 degrees on the day that she was burned.
Now, you might be sitting here thinking that this is a silly lawsuit, or that something like this has happened to you in the past and you never sued anyone. But Monita had a case — after a year-and-a-half-long process, she was just awarded $2.8 million by a jury.
It breaks down to $1.9 million for punitive damages, and the rest goes to covering all of the medical bills that she incurred.
Remember the McDonald's coffee incident in the '90s? That woman was burned, too, and she was awarded $2.7 million. Now, McDonald's has warning labels on all of their hot beverages. It was a controversial issue at the time, with people arguing over who is really at fault when someone burns themselves on something known to be hot.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will likely be doing the same thing at their more than 70 locations.
