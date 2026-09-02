Billy Ray Cyrus is weighing in on Miley Cyrus' decision to leave their famous last name behind.

The country star shared a throwback photo of himself with Miley and her brother, Braison, on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 2), explaining that he supports his daughter's choice to go by just "Miley."

Billy Ray's reaction comes after Miley quietly dropped "Cyrus" from her social media and began promoting her upcoming album simply as "Miley."

Billy Ray Cyrus Has His Daughter's Back

"Family means more than ever now," Billy Ray wrote alongside the throwback photo. "I always called my little girl Miley. Just … Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison."

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He explained that before "Achy Breaky Heart" made him famous in 1992, he was known simply as Cyrus and even had clothing featuring only his last name.

Billy Ray said he told Miley that he "felt good about her going with her first name."

He also compared the move to artists including Dolly, Cher, Elvis and Prince, writing that it's "a natural progression for an iconic superstar legend."

Miley Cyrus Is Entering a New Era

Miley dropped "Cyrus" from her social media handles Monday (Aug. 31), ahead of the Sept. 18 release of her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades.

She hasn't publicly explained the reason behind the change. Instead, she shared two red-and-black photos on Instagram, captioning one simply, "MILEY."

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus' Relationship

Billy Ray's public support comes against the backdrop of his years-long tricky relationship with Miley.

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The relationship became strained after Billy Ray and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, divorced in April 2022. The former couple also share Brandi, Trace and Noah, in addition to Miley and Braison.

Despite their complicated history, Billy Ray's latest message makes his feelings about Miley's career decision clear: He sees the name change as a natural step for his daughter and a sign of the superstar she's become.