Miley Cyrus is stepping into her next era with a major change: She's dropping the famous last name that has followed her throughout her career.

The three-time Grammy winner is now being billed simply as "Miley" ahead of her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades. The change appears to be more than a one-off, as her official Instagram page also now identifies her only by her first name.

For someone who has spent her entire life in the spotlight, "Cyrus" has always carried plenty of weight. Now, as Miley enters a new chapter, she's putting the focus on just one name.

Now Just 'Miley'

The name change came with the announcement of Bass Persuades, which is due Sept. 18.

Read More: Miley Cyrus Is Heartbroken After Death of Godmother Dolly Parton

A Sept. 1 news release announcing the album and two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl refers to the singer exclusively as "Miley."

"Multi-platinum global superstar Miley has officially announced her highly anticipated 10th studio album, 'Bass Persuades,'" the announcement reads.

Her social media appears to reflect the same change. Miley's official Instagram page no longer features "Cyrus," and one of her most recent posts is simply captioned "Miley."

'Cyrus' Has Always Meant Something

Miley was born Destiny Hope Cyrus in November 1992, the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and entertainment manager Tish Cyrus.

She became a household name as the star of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, playing a teenager who lived a secret double life as a pop star. From there, she built a career far beyond the character and eventually earned three Grammy Awards.

Read More: Billy Ray Cyrus Scores Legal Victory in Lawsuit Against Woman Claiming to Be Miley’s Mom

The new album follows Something Beautiful, released in 2025. That record explored heartbreak, trauma, healing and optimism through an eclectic mix of pop and art rock.

Ready for the Next Chapter

Miley has described Bass Persuades in deeply personal terms, connecting the album's title to the way music can carry people through every part of life.

Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That's what the title means to me.

She added, "Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album."

Miley will also return to the stage with two Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.

Get our free mobile app

After decades of being known as Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana, her next chapter is arriving under a remarkably simple name: Miley.