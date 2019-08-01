"Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus may have released his signature song more than 30 years ago, but he's never too far in the rearview mirror to be forgotten (his 2019 Lil Nas X collaboration, "Old Town Road," was truly massive).

You either love "Achy Breaky Heart," or you hate it — there is no in between. But to focus solely on that line-dance hit misses a large chunk of Cyrus' career, which also includes hits such as "She's Not Cryin' Anymore," "Busy Man" and more. He's also, dare we say, never met a fad he didn't like.

Although Cyrus has been part of country music for decades and has a family familiar with the spotlight (his kids are musicians, too), there's likely quite a bit about the singer that you don't know. Keep reading to find out.

Here Are 10 Things You Might Not Know About Billy Ray Cyrus: