Bindi Irwin -- daughter of The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin -- commemorated four years of marriage to her husband, Chandler Powell, with a sweet social media throwback that dates back to the early days of their relationship.

Irwin and Powell met back when they were just teens, and they first went public with their relationship during Irwin's stint on Dancing With the Stars. She and her dance partner Derek Hough won Season 21 of the show.

But some of the greatest memories of that time came from falling in love with her now-husband -- and Irwin shared one romantic photo from the early days of their relationship, where Powell is picking her up as she wears a white dress that she used on DWTS.

"I was 17, you were 19 when this photo was taken, nine years ago, when I was on the show Dancing With the Stars. Falling in love with you was immediate. Loving you more every day is utterly effortless," Irwin wrote in the caption of her post.

"All these years later and every time you smile at me, my heart skips a beat," she continued.

The two wildlife conservationists were married on March 25, 2020. On the same day one year later -- March 25, 2021 -- they welcomed a baby girl named Grace Warrior.

"Here's to a lifetime of love," Irwin wrote as she concluded her post.

Over on his social media, Chandler chose a different photo to celebrate the couple's fourth wedding anniversary: One from the ceremony itself. This photo revisits the pair's nature-themed wedding, including a cake decorated to look like tree bark. Irwin and Powell tied the knot surrounded by animals, including a koala.

"I can't wait to do more life with you," Powell wrote in his anniversary post. "I love you."

Who is Bindi Irwin?

Bindi Irwin is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, famed wildlife advocate and the star of the television show The Crocodile Hunter.

The younger Irwin continues her famous father's mission of championing wildlife, especially little-understood predators like crocodiles, as well as animals endemic to the Irwin family's home country of Australia.

Irwin, as well as her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, continue to helm The Australia Zoo as they further Steve Irwin's mission.

How Did Bindi Irwin Meet Her Husband, Chandler Powell?

Powell, a Florida native, first met the family in 2013 when he visited Australia as a professional wakeboarder coming to the country for a competition.

He met the Irwins after a visit to The Australia Zoo and stayed in touch.

They went public with their romantic relationship two years later, in 2015.

Irwin and Powell have since spoken out not only about wildlife conservation issues, but also about Irwin's battle with endometriosis. She underwent surgery to address the condition in March 2023.

In the months since, Irwin has been open about her experience, including how her endometriosis impacted her pregnancy with her daughter Grace. Irwin said the pain she suffered during her pregnancy was so great that at various points, she feared she was miscarrying.

"Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children," Irwin reminded her followers during a post addressing her diagnosis. "After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle."