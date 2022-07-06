Blake Shelton spent time out on the water over the Fourth of July weekend, but also shared some time with Jason Morgan, a wounded veteran turned motivational speaker.

According to Morgan's social media post, the two happened to be at the same fueling dock at Highpoint Marina on Lake Texoma in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma. When Shelton heard he was there, the country singer made his way over to meet him.

"Great hanging out with Blake Shelton on our boat. Happy Independence Day," Morgan writes. "We were at the same gas dock and someone told Blake that a disabled veteran was in one of the boats gassing up and he come over to meet me. I was very appreciative."

Shelton certainly looks ready for time on the water with his Hawaiian shirt and ball cap that reads "Captain." Both men were all smiles for the photo as the "Come Back as a Country Boy" singer points at one of our nation's heroes.

Morgan is a retired Staff Sergeant US Air Force Special Operations Command (Airborne) who was injured in South America during a narcotics mission in 1999. After an altercation with drug traffickers, Morgan and his crew lost control of their SUV, crashing into a ravine. Morgan was ejected from the vehicle and crushed his spine.

"As he lay left for dead drowning with his face submerged in swampy water, a miracle occurred," his website, ssgtjasonmorgan.com, reads. "An American missionary working on radio towers in the area came upon the scene quite by chance and saved Jason’s life. He proceeded to extract him from the mud and water and was able to coordinate the difficult evacuation of the victims by using his shortwave radio which was the only available working communication in the remote area."

The veteran details his rescue and the long road to recovery in his book A Dog Called Hope: A Wounded Warrior and the Service Dog Who Saved Him. Morgan is now a best-selling author and motivational speaker.

Perhaps we can add "friend of Blake Shelton" to his resume.

The country singer had much to celebrate over the long holiday weekend, in addition to our nation's independence. He and his wife, Gwen Stefani, marked one year of marriage on Sunday (July 3). Both shared love-filled tributes to one another on social media, with Shelton writing, "Thank you for saying yes!"