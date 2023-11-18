Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Doesn&#8217;t Miss &#8216;The Voice&#8217; [Watch]

Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Doesn’t Miss ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Blake Shelton spent 23 seasons as a coach on The Voice, but in a new interview, the country superstar says he doesn't miss his old gig after leaving the job earlier in 2023.

The 47-year-old country singer made an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday (Nov. 17), and in the clip below, when she asks if he misses his job on the iconic reality singing competition, he replies, "Not yet. I mean, I did that for 23 seasons."

Shelton adds that he never intended to stay for quite that long in the first place. He meant to end his run on the show after 20 or 21 seasons, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, "I didn’t want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do.

"So, I stayed. I didn’t have anything to do anyway, so I stayed a little bit longer," Shelton divulges. "But I stayed too long for me to now miss it, I can promise you that."

Shelton is the longest-serving coach in the history of the program, coaching every season from the show's debut in 2011 until his retirement in 2023. He's also the winningest coach in The Voice history, with nine total wins over the years.

Reba McEntire replaced Shelton for the show's current Season 24.

