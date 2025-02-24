Blake Shelton put in some time on the tractor over the weekend as he heeded his mother's sage advice to "s--t or get off the pot."

The country singer shared a video on social media documenting a chore that he'd been procrastinating on too long: Planting onions.

"I've been meaning to plant onions for a few weeks now," he tells his followers (watch below). "I've had the onion sets and I've just been putting it off and wasting time."

"And my mom used to always say, 'S--t or get off the pot,'" Shelton adds. "So today it's beautiful here in Oklahoma and I'm getting off the pot. And we're gonna plant some onions."

He even made up a fun — albeit crude — little jingle to go along with his message.

"I woke up this morning and I flushed a big floater / And now I'm planting onions on my orange Kubota," he belts out.

Blake Shelton the Farmer

Shelton has always loved the great outdoors and, as he puts it, farmin'! He has shared videos of himself on his tractor — always a Kubota — planting, tilling, harvesting and more.

It's a love shared by a handful of other country singers, like Luke Bryan. In fact, the two have a friendly rivalry with one another when it comes to their choice in tractors: Shelton is a Kubota man, while Bryan favors the brand Fendt.

"I'm sponsored by Fendt Tractors and he's sponsored by Kubota," Bryan once told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. "Maybe we will have a little tractor pull-off one day."

Shelton was able to respond to his fellow country singer's challenge. It doesn't sound like he'll be taking up the gauntlet anytime soon.