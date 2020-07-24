Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are letting fans see inside their private life away from the spotlight in their new video for "Happy Anywhere."

The country star and his pop superstar girlfriend released the new song on Friday (July 24). Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins teamed to co-write "Happy Anywhere," which focuses on being happy no matter where you are or what you're doing, as long as you have the person you love standing by your side.

Shelton shared a teaser clip from the video for "Happy Anywhere" to his social media accounts on Wednesday (July 22), and the entire video dropped on Friday morning. The clip features home video of Shelton showing off his goofy side by waving at the camera and making faces, but it also shows some touching private moments as the country superstar blows out the candles on his birthday cake and plays with a dog, and scenes of him and Stefani spending quiet time and singing together.

"Happy Anywhere" marks Shelton and Stefani's fourth collaboration. They first teamed for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" in 2016, and again in 2017 for a Christmas duet titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" as part of Stefani's holiday album of the same name. Their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You," gave them a multi-week No. 1 hit at country radio.

The couple have been in quarantine together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma during the pandemic, and they also recently purchased their first home together, a spectacular 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in California's San Fernando Valley.

