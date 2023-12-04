Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani’s Home Is Decked Out for Christmas — Peek Inside!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in the holiday spirit — big time.

Stefani took fans on a social media tour of their holiday home display on Monday (Dec. 4), and the superstar couple's Christmas decor setup is nothing short of elaborate.

Piles of Christmas presents, fake snow and a holiday village model complete with lights and a to-scale Christmas tree are just some of the Christmas decorations Stefani shows off in the video, which is set to Shelton and Stefani's holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Of course, the centerpiece of the home is the family's real Christmas tree, and in the clip she shared, Stefani also included some video of the family picking out and bringing home the perfect tree.

After wandering around and looking at all the pines on offer, they finally select the perfect one, and Shelton yells "Merry Christmas" as he ties it into the bed of their pickup truck. Back home, Stefani shows off the finished product, decked out with white lights and oversized gold and red ornaments.

In musical news, Stefani's been busy as a coach on the current season of The Voice — the first season since Shelton retired from his tenure as longtime coach on the show.

Shelton hasn't been entirely steering clear of the camera, though: He's currently hosting a new season of his game show, Barmaggedon.