If you thought Blake Shelton quit The Voice to spend more time at home with Gwen Stefani, you're only half right.

The singer will wrap his career on the NBC reality TV show this month, but Stefani will return for Season 24 in the fall.

Talking to People, Shelton says, "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"

Reba McEntire was named as Shelton's replacement on Monday (May 15).

In addition to Stefani, she'll be joined by John Legend and Niall Horan.

Only Shelton, Legend, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson have coached more seasons than Stefani.

Shelton didn't allow for the Eeyore routine, pointing out that his wife was a coach before they even became a couple.

"She just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still, and there's been a lot of coaches," he adds.

Related: Reba McEntire Named The Voice Coach for Season 24

Talking to ExtraTV, Shelton jokes that he thought he was going to spending time at home with Stefani, too.

"First and foremost," he begins, "I know she absolutely loves this job — and she's always excited and a little bit shocked when they call and ask her and invite her to come back again."

Season 24 will be Stefani's eighth season as a coach on The Voice. She's won just once, with Carter Rubin in Season 19.

On being replaced by McEntire, Shelton praises her authenticity. "People will finally maybe start to realize what an incredible vocalist she is," he tells ExtraTV.

"I shouldn't say that, millions of us already know that but so many more people are going to realize what an incredible vocalist she is because she's going to, as a coach on this show, perform at times, you know, and it's just it's shocking what an incredible singer she is."

The start date for Season 24 of The Voice on NBC is still TBD.

Pictures: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet together at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Her furry boots stole everyone's attention which he — in his customary jeans and blazer — looked happy to give it to her.