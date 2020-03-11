Blake Shelton strutted into his crowd in San Diego and aimed his microphone at his biggest little fan. That the song relied on a low-level curse word didn't deter him, or the 5-year-old girl.

During "Hell Right," Shelton left his normal duet partner Trace Adkins on stage and walked down a few steps to where the little girl was sitting. With a wild smile he sized her up for the part, eventually bending his 6-foot, 5-inch frame down to her level so she could sing the final line of the chorus.

Veronica Soriano shared the video on Twitter, remarking on how much the little girl loves Shelton and how she falls asleep to his music every night.

The 43-year-old spotted Soriano's tweet and retweeted, adding, "Hell right! I never claimed to be a good roll model (sic)." The San Diego show took place on March 6.

Adkins is one of the opening acts on Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour, which includes dates through March 21 and additional support from Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson. The tour has made news elsewhere. On Saturday (March 7) Gwen Stefani hopped on stage to sing "Nobody But You" with her boyfriend at the Forum in Los Angeles. As they finished the country singer attacked her with kisses, much to the delight of those in attendance:

"Nobody But You" is Shelton's current single on country radio. Live episodes of the Voice on NBC will begin later this month. This is the 17th season of the hit reality singing show.