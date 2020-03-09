It's becoming commonplace for Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton to end up onstage together, but on Saturday (March 7), they turned it up a notch.

In video Stefani shared via Instagram, the rocker walks onto the stage in a fringe jacket, joining Shelton to sing their duet "Nobody But You" at his Los Angeles concert. By the end, the country star is practically attacking his girlfriend of more than four years with kisses.

"Got to hop on stage w my best friend Blake Shelton tonight," Stefani writes alongside the video.

Shelton’s show in L.A. on Saturday seemed to be sweet both onstage and off — Stefani also shared a selfie of her boys, including two of her three sons, Kingston and Zuma.

In another Instagram post, she shared a close-up pic of her outfit for the night, saying to fans: "Thank you for having me on your stage and giving me the opportunity to wear denim and diamond Fringe with a unicorn ponytail.”

Of course, this is not the first time Stefani has surprised Shelton's audience with an appearance. In February, she sang "Nobody but You" "Nobody but You" with him at a show on the West Coast.

"Nobody but You" was formally released in December and is featured on Shelton's recent album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. Currently, the country singer is on his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour alongside special guest Lauren Alaina. The tour also features appearances from the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.Shelton’s next show on the popular tour is scheduled to take place Wednesday (March 11) in Wichita, Kan.

