Blake Shelton Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan for His Underwear Commercial

Blake Shelton always seems to get a kick of poking fun at his music industry pals, and Luke Bryan is no exception. Now that Bryan has partnered with Jockey underwear for a new commercial, it should be no surprise that Shelton — who's done an ad for Gildan brand underwear in the past — has some thoughts on the matter.

"Well, it is disgusting, but it's not surprising," the singer recently told CMT Radio Live host Cody Alan, after Alan asked if he was disgusted by the idea of Bryan in underwear.

"Luke just seems like one of those guys that walks around in his house in his underwear all day with pee stains on them," Shelton continues. "He just seems like that kind of guy, doesn't he? If he doesn't have to put clothes on, he probably doesn't."

Shelton's not too far off the mark: Bryan's commercial shows him wearing a Jockey brand white tee shirt around the house, trying — and hilariously failing — to keep it clean until date night rolls around.

The ad also features Bryan's wife, Caroline Boyer, and her participation improves the commercial as far as Shelton's concerned.

"Caroline in her underwear doesn't sound as disgusting to me. That's just me, though," the singer jokingly adds.

While Shelton may love poking fun at his friends, his latest venture into commercial acting proves that he doesn't mind being the butt of the joke himself, either. An ad spot on Super Bowl Sunday featured Shelton alongside his fiancée, pop star Gwen Stefani, as well as former The Voice coach Adam Levine.

The T-Mobile commercial centers around the joke that when Stefani started dating after her divorce, she was hoping to wind up with a man as glamorous and cultured as she is. But thanks to spotty cell service and a miscommunication, she wound up with Shelton: An Oklahoma native with a thick Southern drawl.

