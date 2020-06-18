Kelly Clarkson is turning to some of those closest to her for support after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, and one of the friends who's been there for her is Blake Shelton.

Us Weekly reports that Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock, who is Shelton's manager, hasn't shaken the strong bond between the longtime friends, who have worked together as coaches on The Voice for the last few years.

“Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” a source tells the celebrity magazine, adding, “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings."

Blackstock's former stepmother, Reba McEntire, is also supportive of both Clarkson and Blackstock as they move forward separately. McEntire was married to Brandon's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until 2015, and though the source says she was "anguished" over the situation after Clarkson delivered the news of her divorce, "she's not one to judge."

Us previously quoted a source as saying that Clarkson's focus on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of friction in the marriage, with the "laid-back" Blackstock preferring their quieter life in Nashville. The couple "clashed on so many levels," that source says. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple were hopeful that spending time together in quarantine with their kids at their ranch in Montana would help them regroup, but their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine ended up being the deciding factor as Clarkson realized she had no choice but to end the marriage. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two massive mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. They've since pulled the house in Los Angeles from the market, and it appears that's where Clarkson has been staying. On Saturday morning (June 13), the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of her divorce, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

