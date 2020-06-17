Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, appeared to have a fairytale marriage before their surprise split, but a new report reveals that their divorce had been brewing for a while.

According to Us Weekly, one of the couple's differences centered around Clarkson's Hollywood ambitions.

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” a source tells the celebrity magazine. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

Us reports that Clarkson's decision to move her family from Nashville to Los Angeles so she could pursue high-profile TV gigs helped to create tension in the marriage.

"When she went to Hollywood, it changed things," that person states, adding that Blackstock "prefers their quiet life in Nashville."

Kelly Clarkson's All-Time Best Country Duets:

Clarkson's choice to pursue her talk show in addition to her already-busy schedule with The Voice created additional stress, the source says, but "they clashed on so many levels."

As Entertainment Tonight previously reported, the couple were hopeful that spending time together in quarantine with their kids at their ranch in Montana would help them repair their relationship, but their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine ended up being the final straw as Clarkson realized she had no choice but to end the marriage. Clarkson filed for divorce in court in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two massive mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed. The house in Los Angeles has since been pulled from the market, and that could be where Clarkson is currently staying. On Saturday morning (June 13), the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news broke of her divorce filing, showing her walking her dog in her Los Angeles neighborhood.

Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Mansion Is Spectacular! See Inside: