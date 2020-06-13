The coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine may have contributed to the breakup of Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock. According to Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson finally realized that "divorce was her only option" during the weeks the couple recently spent quarantined at their ranch together.

A source tells ET that Clarkson and Blackstock, who married in October of 2013, "had been having problems for several months," but they were trying to work things out before the pandemic hit. The couple went into quarantine with their kids on their ranch in Montana, and the source says that while they were hopeful the change of scenery would help, "the change in environment was actually detrimental."

While Clarkson continued to appear remotely on The Voice and her daytime talk show from Montana, "the constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse" in her marriage.

"This recent downtime gave her the time she needed to think about her life and her marriage," the source tells ET. "Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."

Clarkson served as a stepmother to Blackstock's two children, daughter Savannah and son Seth. She and Blackstock welcomed their first child together, daughter River Rose, in June of 2014, followed by their son, Remington Alexander, in April of 2016. She filed for divorce in court in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. The L.A. residence has since been pulled from the market, and that may be where Clarkson is currently holed up as the news of her divorce makes headlines all over the world. On Saturday morning (June 13), the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news broke of her divorce, showing her walking her dog in Los Angeles.

