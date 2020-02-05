Blake Shelton's Ole Red franchise continues to grow. The country superstar's new Ole Red location in Orlando, Fla., will open April 14.

Shelton will continue to work with Ryman Hospitality Properties on a two-level structure that will cover 17,000 feet and accommodate around 500 patrons. Ole Red will be stationed in Icon Park, on the popular International Drive, right up the street from Disney World.

Keeping in theme with the other Old Red locations, the Orlando spot will also host live music acts, as well as boast private event spaces, including one outdoors that offers a view of the famed Orlando Eye, a massive Ferris wheel that overlooks the city.

“We've brought Ole Red to some of my favorite places, and I’m excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family," Shelton says in a press release. "I think it's impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that’s why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in."

The Orlando hotspot will be Shelton's fourth location of Ole Red. The original — which sits in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. — opened its doors in 2017. He's since expanded to Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The "God's Country" hitmaker recently joined forces with fellow The Voice coach and girlfriend Gwen Stefani at the 2020 Grammy Awards, performing their duet "Nobody But You." Shelton will return to The Voice sans Stefani, whose seat will be filled by Nick Jonas when Season 18 begins airing on Feb. 24 on NBC.

