On Tuesday (Jan. 7), the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced a packed music lineup for summer 2020. And country fans have plenty of performances to look forward to among the many rock, pop and hip-hop artists.

Namely, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings and Yola are the country stars who will participate in the fest in Manchester, Tenn., this June.

In addition, the Grand Ole Opry will stage a performance.

Isbell and his band will play on Saturday, June 13, with Wallen set to perform the following day, Sunday, June 14. Billy Strings will also play the Saturday date, and Yola will perform on Friday, June 12. The Grand Ole Opry show happens during the first night of the festival, Thursday, June 11. As with previous years, the Opry performance will feature special guests that have yet to be announced.

See the rest of the Bonnaroo 2020 lineup below.

But that's not all. Plenty of other acts associated with country, bluegrass and Americana will also take part in the festival, as Rolling Stone points out. Those include Orville Peck, Greensky Bluegrass, the Marcus King Band, Mandolin Orange, and Liz Cooper and the Stampede.

Bonnaroo 2020 tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 9, at noon ET here. As advertised by the festival in the above tweet, general admission tickets will be available for a down payment of just $35.

But Isbell and Wallen performing on consecutive days of the festival could appear somewhat serendipitous. After all, a debate recently raged among fans of the two performers after Wallen covered Isbell's song "Cover Me Up." Wallen remained unapologetic about singing the tune, and Isbell said it was "cool" that the artist was covering it.

Last year's Bonnaroo also included its fair share of country artists. For the 2019 festival, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, the Avett Brothers, Ruston Kelly and Shovels and Rope each performed.

