Bonnie Raitt is set to pay musical tribute to John Prine at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Raitt is one of a string of new Grammys performers announced in a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 15).

Prine is slated to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, and though the details of Raitt's performance are to be announced, it seems likely that she might perform "Angel From Montgomery." Prine wrote the song, which first appeared on his self-titled debut album in 1971, but it was Raitt's 1974 rendition from her fourth album, Streetlights, that made it into a classic and helped cement Prine as one of the most respected songwriters in modern music.

Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Tyler, the Creator and Charlie Wilson are all set to perform at the 2020 Grammys, and Run-D.M.C will join previously announced performers Aerosmith. Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Demi Lovato are also among 2020 Grammy Awards performers who have been announced, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are slated to perform their current collaboration, "Nobody But You."

The Recording Academy will recognize seven Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in 2020. Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are also set for the honor. They will receive their awards alongside Prine at a separate event at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on April 18.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Jan. 26, hosted by Alicia Keys.