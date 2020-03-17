Brad Paisley’s Free Grocery Store Offering Delivery to Seniors Due to Coronavirus

Brad Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville is stepping up its service in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Store in Nashville is starting to offer delivery service to at-risk seniors who live in proximity to the store and need to remain in isolation as the coronavirus continues to spread and shut down large swaths of Nashville.

Paisley turned to social media on Tuesday (March 17) to announce the news, writing, "So, in light of changing times, @thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday’s/Thursdays. If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact info@thestore.org

Also We will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk ins but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors."

The singer-songwriter and guitarist added the hashtag #nashvillestrong, and he accompanied his message with a reassuring video in which he urged everyone to come together, ending by saying, "Let's get through this."

The message comes just days after Paisley and his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, announced that they had been able to extend the Store's hours due to a number of volunteers.

The couple broke ground on the free grocery store in Nashville in April of 2019, after a trip with their kids inspired the idea.

"I’m so excited to be here and see this dream come to fruition. In Nashville, there are 1 in 7 people and 1 in 5 children that have food insecurity," Williams-Paisley said at the time. "That means they don’t know where they are going to get their next meal. The Store will be another resource to help families and individuals going through a hard time but working toward self-sufficiency."