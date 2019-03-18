Brad Paisley may have headlined the Houston Rodeo, but one of his fans certainly stole the show with a wonderful good deed.

Thomas Harwell, a volunteer firefighter, saw an elderly woman struggling to get to her seat at Paisley's concert on Saturday night (March 16). His wife Shayla Harwell tells the Houston Chronicle that, "When we saw her struggle as she was going downstairs, I said, 'Hey they may need some help.'"

It turns out the grandmother had recently suffered a stroke and is currently fighting cancer ABC News reports. Harwell told the woman after the concert was over he would help her out of the arena — a promise he more than kept. Shayla shared the touching moment with an image of her husband carrying the woman on her Facebook page, writing:

"Y'all I have to brag on my husband big time tonight! He made me soo proud. As we were sitting in our seats waiting for the rodeo to start I noticed an elderly lady, her grown daughter and 2 young granddaughters trying to come down the stairs. The elderly lady was having a rough time. I pointed them out to Thomas Harwell and said they may need help. Not only did he help get her to her seat, but she did not have the strength to come back up the stairs. So, he carried her!"

Paisley was one of the closing acts at this year's RodeoHouston, and he did so with a bang. Next up the will be hitting the road on his own summer 2019 world tour with support from Chris Lane and Riley Green on select dates.