Brad Paisley is shooting a new music video in downtown Nashville on Wednesday evening (Dec. 5), and he's inviting the public to take part. Paisley has announced that he'll perform a free pop-up show at Tootsie's, where he'll capture footage for an upcoming video.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist recently released a new single titled "Bucked Off," and he posted a video to social media on Wednesday, showing him at what looks like the bar he built in his home, his guitar laying on the bar in front of him.

"We're off the road right now, but I'm itching to play," he says. "So we're going to go down to Tootsie's tonight and play a bunch of songs for free, first come, first serve."

He teases the new video almost as an afterthought, saying casually, "And we might be making a little music video, too. So come see us play."

Paisley doesn't say that he's filming specifically for his "Bucked Off" video, but it is his new single, and he also turned to social media on Tuesday (Dec. 4) in a similar clip, hilariously asking fans to film their impending breakups and send him the footage so he could use it in a video for the breakup song. "Because your relationship may not last forever, but this video will," he says drily.

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge is a legendary Music City bar and venue that's situated on Broadway in downtown Nashville, directly contiguous to the legendary Ryman Auditorium. The bar became iconic as a place where early country stars including Willie Nelson, Roger Miller, Patsy Cline and Kris Kristofferson would go to drink after sets at the Ryman, and it's still a proving ground for some of Nashville's hottest up-and-coming country talent. Paisley is slated to take the stage there at 6PM CT on Wednesday.

"Bucked Off" is the first single from an album that Paisley is working on. No further details are available about the project.