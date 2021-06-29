Brad Paisley Hoping to Gain Some Underwater Fans With Upcoming Shark Week Special

During the 2021 iteration of Discovery's annual Shark Week, Brad Paisley will prove he can handle a tough crowd — literally. The country star is pairing up with comedian JB Smoove to bring Paisley's musical talents — and Smoove's comedy skills — to shark-infested waters.

According to CMT, Paisley and Smoove headed to the Bahamas to film the episode, which is called Brad Paisley's Shark Country. Joined by marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher, the pair will bring country music to a stage it's likely never seen before — the ocean — to see if sharks enjoy Paisley's music as much as country fans do. A screenshot from the upcoming special even shows the country star playing an acoustic guitar underwater.

The episode airs July 13 at 9PM ET on Discovery, and it's part of a week-long, massive batch of content featuring an array of celebrities and their shark encounters. Others who will be coming face-to-face with the ocean's best-known predator include Tiffany Haddish, YouTube sensation David Dobrik, Robert Irwin (the son of the late Crocodile Hunter himself, Steve Irwin), Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from the cast of Stranger Things and many others.

Meanwhile, back on dry land, Paisley's most recent release is his ode to the life of an aspiring country star in Nashville, "City of Music." He's also performing for some non-aquatic audiences this year: His 2021 headlining tour launched in early June, featuring rising performer Kameron Marlowe as opening act as well as Jimmie Allen, who is Paisley's duet partner for the current single "Freedom Was a Highway."

