Brad Paisley's proficiency as a guitarist are world-renowned, and you'd think those talents would translate to other fine-motor skills like manicure art. But you'd be wrong, as the country star's wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, found out when her husband offered to do her nails before Easter Sunday (Apr. 9.)

Williamas-Paisley posted footage of how it all happened, starting when Paisley offered to help her get dolled up for the holiday. "Hubby gave me 'Easter nails,'" she wrote in the caption of her post, a video montage of the singer's creative attempts at nail art.

In his defense, Paisley didn't take the easy way out: He opted for a multi-color, multi-pattern manicure idea, which included pink, white and yellow-colored polishes. The singer quickly got creative, ditching the brushes that came with the nail polishes in favor of actual paint brushes, and using the flashlight on his smartphone to really get his lines fine.

And the results actually weren't that bad -- Williams-Paisley shows off a left hand that actually looks pretty decent, featuring an alternating pattern of stripes and polka dots and a different color scheme on each finger.

But it all fell apart when Paisley got to the left thumb. "Um..." Williams-Paisley commented as she showed the camera the final digit on her left hand, which had thick, gooped-on coats of polish and undeniably uneven stripes.

Williams-Paisley might not be rocking this particular manicure in church for Easter, but it was a pretty good attempt at nail art for the singer's first try. With 20 years of marriage under their belt, this couple knows that keeping the humor alive is key to a successful relationship, and they often share the playful and fun side of their bond on social media. For example, in 2022, the singer bought his wife an unconventional anniversary gift: A giant statue of an ear of corn with a bite taken out of it.

"She loves that stuff," Paisley told TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres about the silly gift. "She's got a great sense of humor, as you know."

