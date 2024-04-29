Post Malone is in his country era and received the ultimate stamp of approval after playing a set at Stagecoach and surprising the crowd with Brad Paisley on Saturday (April 27).

"You belong here Posty," Paisley writes on social media, sharing several photos with the rapper on stage and using the hashtag #thelostpaisley.

What Country Songs Did Post Malone Cover at Stagecoach?

Malone covered several country songs — which he described as ones he loves — during his set, bringing not just Paisley out, but Dwight Yoakam too. He and Yoakam sang "Little Ways". The mainstream artist also covered "Chattahoochee" from Alan Jackson.

Paisley then joined him for "I'm Gonna Miss Her."

Is Post Malone Going Country?

The rapper sparked rumors about a foray into country music when he performed during the CMA Awards alongside Morgan Wallen and Hardy. The three sang a medley of Joe Diffie's hits in honor of the late singer.

He also shared several photos in studio with artists like Wallen and Paisley before confirming a country album was in the works during a Twitch livestream in November.

“Country record is coming," he revealed at the time. "I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it's so f--king sick, but it's not out."

He even shared a snippet of a new song — called "I Had Some Help" — with Wallen on social media.

While a release date has not been announced for the song, a clip of what appears to be the music video has been circulating the internet. Malone and Wallen were spotted in the bed of a truck singing into a camera.

