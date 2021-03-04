Brad Paisley and his wife marked Joy Behar's most recent birthday in October of 2020 with a very cool gesture in her honor. In a new interview that aired on The View on Thursday (March 4), she thanked the country superstar for the unique gift, which stemmed from a charitable cause that is very close to his heart.

"I really wanna thank you, because for my birthday, you and your wife donated — wait for it — 50,000 meals to food banks in New York City in my honor," Behar says in the video below.

The meals came via Tiller & Hatch, a frozen meals company that Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, co-founded in 2020. The couple also operate a free grocery store in Nashville called the Store, the opening of which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out in March of 2020.

Paisley calls the Store an "unexpected blessing" over the last year, revealing that they were hit with "crazy demand" once the pandemic forced so many additional people into financial and food insecurity.

"We expected to do about 300,000 meals last year, and we ended up doing a million in January," he shares. "So we weren't even a year old yet, and I don't know how we did it. But you rise to it in a time like this, I think."

Paisley also performed his latest single, "Off Road," acoustically during his virtual appearance on The View. Watch the entire segment in the clip below.

Country Music's All-Time Best Guitarists: