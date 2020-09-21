Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are embarking on a new initiative to combat hunger nationwide. The couple have pledged to donate 1 million nutritious meals over the course of September as part their Million Meal Donation Tour.

The tour kicked off in Detroit on Sept. 8, and is currently making its way to food banks in 15 cities across the country. The project will wrap in Chicago on Sept. 23. The Million Meal Donation Tour is a partnership with Feeding America as well as Tiller & Hatch, a new brand of wholesome frozen meals. The Paisleys signed on as partners with the brand in July, according to PR Newswire, where they join co-founders Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Per We Are Iowa, the Million Meal Donation Tour will pack 750,000 pounds of food onto semi-trucks, aiming to feed more than 60,000 families. The goal of the initiative is to provide nutritious meals to the many American families who are experiencing food insecurity, especially during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"So many of us feel helpless during this time," explains Williams-Paisley of the couple's experience providing relief during the pandemic. "It just feels like there's one disaster after another. But it's been really wonderful for both of us to have this outlet that was coming into fruition. We can't solve all the problems. But to tackle this issue, it's been really empowering."

It's not the couple's first time taking a stand against hunger. In 2018, they broke ground on The Store, a free grocery store in Nashville.