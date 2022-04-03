Brandi Carlile Rocked a 40-Pound, Elton John-Inspired Jacket at the Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlile returned to the Grammy Awards stage in 2022, performing her Song of the Year-nominated "Right on Time." Both on the stage and on the red carpet before the show, Carlile wore an eye-catching, glittering jacket that was inspired by one of the singer's musical heroes.

"I'm finally morphing into Elton John, which is my dream since day one," Carlile joked during an interview with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, according to People.

The singer's Elton fandom has been well-documented over the years: She has frequently covered his songs live, and Carlile and John even teamed up on a late-2021 duet called "Simple Things."

As a legendary singer-songwriter, John represents some big shoes to fill — and apparently, a heavy jacket to wear. Carlile's custom blazer weighs 40 lbs. and was designed by Boss.

"So I feel like a boss! I don't think I've ever felt more glamorous," Carlile notes.

Carlile walked into the 2022 Grammy Awards with five nominations, and she made a little history, too: She's the first woman to ever receive two Song of the Year nominations in the same year. In addition to "Right on Time," Carlile scored a nomination in the category for "A Beautiful Noise," a collaboration with Alicia Keys. Neither song ultimately won: Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" brought home the trophy.