Brandi Carlile reunited with the surviving members of Soundgarden for a two-song set at her Echoes Through the Canyon concert on Saturday (Aug. 14) at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington.

Supported by the famous Seattle grunge band’s guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron, the Washington native singer-songwriter and her band performed the Soundgarden tracks “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” Both songs are also featured on A Rooster Says, Carlile’s collaborative Record Store Day EP with the band.

Watch them perform both songs below:

Carlile has a creative relationship with Soundgarden’s surviving members, and previously performed “Black Hole Sun” with them at the Chris Cornell tribute concert, I Am The Highway in 2019. Their Gorge performance marked the first time they'd played “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” live, as well as the first time Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron had played together in their home state since Soundgarden lead singer and guitarist Chris Cornell’s death in 2017.

Carlile's Echoes Through the Canyon concert also featured her Grammy Award-winning close friend and frequent collaborator Sheryl Crow and emerging artist Amythyst Kiah, who recently made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The concert took place in advance of the release of Carlile’s newest album, In These Silent Days (due out on Oct. 1), and was the first stop of a cross-country American tour that also includes a two-night performance series with the Colorado Orchestra, as well as several festival slots.

Carlile will play her own Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival on Feb. 1-5 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Her full slate of tour dates is available at BrandiCarlile.com.