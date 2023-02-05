Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys.

The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Carlile has already had a landmark night, earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses."

The award for Best Americana Album was one of many presented during the 2023 Grammy Premiere ceremony, which was streamed lived via the Grammy Awards website and on YouTube.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

