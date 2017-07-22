Ever wonder what it takes to look like Tim McGraw or Kenny Chesney? Well, according to Brantley Gilbert, it might take a little too much.

In an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Gilbert explains that he doesn't get to work out as often as he'd like, but he'll never have the workout regime of McGraw or Chesney because it actually scares him. He got to witness McGraw's training firsthand when the duo toured together for the Two Lanes of Freedom Tour in 2013.

“I’d watch them out the window and start sweating," Gilbert says. "I used to have nightmares about ([McGraw] knocking on my bus door and telling me it’s time to work out. I’m terrified of that sumbitch, him and Kenny [Chesney] both. ... I’d go out there, work out with him about 30 minutes and he’d be out there for eight hours. If you cut that man, Tim McGraw, if you cut him he’ll bleed chrome like dude on Terminator. I ain’t never seen nothing like that in my life."

Gilbert is set to tour through September 2017 with dates across the U.S., including multiple shows in New York and Virginia and an international date in Canada. Two singles from Gilbert's The Devil Don't Sleep album — "The Weekend" and "The Ones That Like Me" — hit Billboard's Country Airplay chart, peaking at No. 7 and No. 50, respectively (the latter just entered the chart three weeks ago).

Though Gilbert admits he's not much of a "cardio guy," he'll burn plenty of calories onstage throughout the rest of summer.