Brantley Gilbert shared a new song and the release date of his new album. Fire & Brimstone will drop this fall — he wasn't kidding when he said it'd come soon after his baby girl was born.

Speaking to Taste of Country earlier this week, Gilbert only hinted at the album's release date, but did share some information about the title track to Fire & Brimstone, set to drop on Oct. 4.

Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss will join him on the title track:

"Jamey is like the reverend," the "What Happens in a Small Town" singer reveals of the song's plot, "And Alison is kind of like the choir girl or front row Christian .... and I’m like the guy who’s in the back row that smokes a cigarette."

Those who pre-order Fire & Brimstone will receive a new song called "Bad Boy" that's very personal. "Every line in this song is the truth," Gilbert tweets. "Amber and I haven't always had the easiest of journeys but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.... It takes a special kind of heart to love a #badboy."

Along with "Man That Hung the Moon" and the title track, the project is shaping up to be very emotional and perhaps more personal than any of his previous records. That's saying something because Gilbert only writes and sings about what he knows.

Fire & Brimstone is his fifth studio album. Each of the three previously released on Valory Records has gone gold or platinum.

Brantley Gilbert, Fire & Brimstone Track List:

1. “Fire’t Up” Brantley Gilbert, Brandon Day, Justin Weaver)

2. “Not Like Us” (Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Amy Wadge)

3. “Welcome To Hazeville” (featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson) (Gilbert, Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts, Colt Ford)

4. “What Happens In A Small Town” (featuring Lindsay Ell) (Gilbert, Akins, Berryhill, Josh Dunne)

5. “She Ain’t Home” (Gilbert, Brian Davis, Justin Weaver)

6. “Lost Soul’s Prayer” (Gilbert, DeRoberts)

7. “Tough Town” (Gilbert, Blake Chaffin, DeRoberts, Josh Phillips)

8. “Fire & Brimstone” (featuring Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss) (Gilbert)

9. “Laid Back Ride” (Gilbert)

10. “Bad Boy” (Gilbert, DeRoberts, Phillips)

11. “New Money” (Gilbert, Akins, Berryhill, Day)

12. “Breaks Down” (Gilbert, Jaida Dreyer, Josh Mirenda, Weaver)

13. “Man Of Steel” (Gilbert, Berryhill, Cole Taylor)

14. “Never Gonna Be Alone” (Gilbert, Berryhill, Erik Dylan)

15. “Man That Hung The Moon” (Gilbert)

