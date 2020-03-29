Flames! Inferno! More flames! That's the theme of Brantley Gilbert's new music video for "Fire't Up," which takes a literal approach to visualize the latest single from the "Bad Boy" singer.

It takes fans back to a time before "social distancing" became the norm, as Gilbert throws the ultimate rager in a group definitely larger than 10. Surrounded by motorcycles, jacked-up trucks and even something Gilbert refers to as the "steel ball of death," the video features the singer throwing a concert in the middle of controlled chaos.

"We really, really did try to capture a country circus, like a redneck circus," Gilbert says in an interview with CMT. "I feel like that definitely came to life. Our 'Kickin’ It in the Sticks' video is a field party/bonfire song, and I’ve written a few songs that have that storyline or close to it, so we knew we had to do something a little bit different. And with this video, I really think it brought it to life but it gave it another life, too. It’s something we hadn’t done and something that folks hadn’t seen out of us."

"Fire't Up" is the cornerstone of Gilbert's 15-track album Fire & Brimstone — released in October 2019 — which features rock-infused party songs along with lighter fare, more focused on country music storytelling. However, "Fire't Up" undoubtedly fits into the former.

"To be completely honest, it was almost like another paradise for me," Gilbert tells CMT. "It was like a party all day long. ... It was an awesome experience and that’s one video shoot that I would do all over again, several times."