Brantley Gilbert&#8217;s New Year&#8217;s Goals Include New Music: &#8216;I Got a Lot of Work to Do&#8217;

Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.

“I’m excited about getting ready to go write in February, another Texas trip," he says in an interview with his record label. "That usually starts the process, so we’ll be working on a new record. I’ve already been working on it since we finalized the tracklist for this one. I’m always working on what’s next."

So Help Me God features a total of 10 tracks, and he announced the project just one week before its arrival on Nov. 10. Despite its quick release, Gilbert said he had been working on the album for a couple of years.

"I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out, and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist,” Gilbert said at the time. “But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time. I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff."

The album features collaborations with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith and Hardy and breakout singer Jelly Roll, and Gilbert says there's plenty of new music to come in 2023.

"To be honest with you, there’s so much in the windshield I don’t have time to look in the rearview," he says. "There’s a lot in front of us. I got a lot of work to do."

Gilbert wrapped up a co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. So far, he has a handful of tour dates on the books for 2023 in February and June.

Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked

There are plenty of feel-good country jams on this list of the top country songs of 2022, but the No. 1 song is one of the best love songs of the decade. These 22 songs are ranked by critical acclaim, radio and sales success, and importance to the genre.

Seven of the 22 artists made our Top Country Songs list from 2021, as well, but there are no song repeats. If a song made a previous list (or didn't spend most of its time on the charts in 2022), it's not eligible. So, before you ask where your favorite song is (i.e. Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"), be sure the miss isn't just a technicality.
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country