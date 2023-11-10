Brendan McLoughlin’s Birthday Message to Miranda Lambert Will Leave You in a Puddle

Brendan McLoughlin just set the bar for spouses everywhere with his birthday message to Miranda Lambert. The former police officer gushes about his wife of four years in a post on social media in honor of her 40th birthday.

"It’s finally here, your 40th birthday has arrived," he writes on Friday, Nov. 10. "I can’t tell you how thankful I am to stand beside you for yet another year around the sun. I’m the lucky one, because 40 has never looked so good."

"Don’t change for anyone, you have touched so many lives, both human and animal. You bring smiles to every room you walk in. The world is much better place with you in it," he continues. But there's more:

"The love that you show through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends is just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big of heart you have. Your [sic] the most beautiful person inside and out."

McLoughlin also gave fans several never-before-seen photos of Lambert, from their European adventures this summer to casual, hair-down moments at home.

The couple's whirlwind romance began in 2018, with the two tying the knot on Jan. 26, 2019. Lambert shared the news of their nuptials on Valentine's Day that year, surprising everyone, as the public didn't even know she was dating someone.

The beginning of a new decade often feels like the start of something new, and 40 years is a big one. After leaving her longtime record label earlier this year, Lambert recently announced a new project unlike none she's done before: Her own record label imprint.

In a partnership with her pal Jon Randall, the country singer is launching Big Loud Texas, which will run under the umbrella of Big Loud Records. She plans on developing artists in her home state of Texas.

"As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky-tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away," Lambert explains in a statement announcing that news. "Every time I'm back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I'm really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that."