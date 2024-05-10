Fox News star Bret Baier is selling his monolithic stone mansion in Washington, D.C., and the conservative pundit has lowered the price on the staggering property.

Baier initially listed his 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 16,250-square-foot estate for $31.9 million in October of 2023, just five years after purchasing the property.

The popular media personality bought the property for $5.4 million in 2018, then tore down the house that previously sat there to build the massive estate, which he modeled after Chateau du Grand-Lucé in France, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Online real estate sites show that Baier dropped the price to $28,995,000 in February of 2024, which breaks down to $1,784 per square foot and a monthly payment of $183,423.

The stunning highlights of Baier's palatial estate include:

An impressive two-story foyer.

A curved, floating staircase.

A chef's kitchen with top-end appliances.

A private home theater.

A two-story sports court and golf simulator range.

A pool, putting green and more top-notch amenities.

In the summer of 2023, Baier and his wife acquired a luxurious estate in Palm Beach and relocated their family to Florida. They sold another stunning Florida property for $13.49 million in January of 2024.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bret Baier's jaw-dropping mansion in Washington, D.C., and keep scrolling to see inside his estate in Palm Beach, as well as the homes of more Fox News stars.

