Fox News Star Bret Baier Lowers the Price on Palatial Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]

Redfin.com/Leigh Vogel, Getty Images

Fox News star Bret Baier is selling his monolithic stone mansion in Washington, D.C., and the conservative pundit has lowered the price on the staggering property.

Baier initially listed his 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 16,250-square-foot estate for $31.9 million in October of 2023, just five years after purchasing the property.

The popular media personality bought the property for $5.4 million in 2018, then tore down the house that previously sat there to build the massive estate, which he modeled after Chateau du Grand-Lucé in France, according to the Washington Business Journal.

Online real estate sites show that Baier dropped the price to $28,995,000 in February of 2024, which breaks down to $1,784 per square foot and a monthly payment of $183,423.

The stunning highlights of Baier's palatial estate include:

  • An impressive two-story foyer.
  • A curved, floating staircase.
  • A chef's kitchen with top-end appliances.
  • A private home theater.
  • A two-story sports court and golf simulator range.
  • A pool, putting green and more top-notch amenities.

In the summer of 2023, Baier and his wife acquired a luxurious estate in Palm Beach and relocated their family to Florida. They sold another stunning Florida property for $13.49 million in January of 2024.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bret Baier's jaw-dropping mansion in Washington, D.C., and keep scrolling to see inside his estate in Palm Beach, as well as the homes of more Fox News stars.

