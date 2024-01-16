Fox News anchor Bret Baier has sold his lavish estate in Florida, six months and two price changes after putting it on the market.

Baier first listed his 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,162-square-foot estate for just under $16.5 million in June of 2023. He reduced the price to $15.9 million in October of 2023 after it did not attract a buyer.

Now, according to online property sites, the Fox News star has sold the stunning property for $13.49 million in a deal that closed on Jan. 12, 2024.

Though that's considerably less than his original asking price, it's still nearly $1.5 million more than Baier paid when he purchased the estate from designer Tommy Hilfiger in March of 2022 for $12 million.

The monolithic mansion features high-end finishes, including marble and hardwood floors. The residence also boasts high ceilings, a formal living room with a fireplace and more. The kitchen opens directly onto a more formal dining space and the family room, all with exposed-beam ceilings. French doors face South flood the house with natural light.

The second story includes a luxurious owner's suite, a loft/bonus room and an open terrace that overlooks the back lawn of the property.

The exterior of the estate is also spectacular, featuring a covered loggia, an in-ground pool, a built-in grill and perfectly landscaped grounds.

