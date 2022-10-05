Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death.

“My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels wrote on Instagram (see below). “I saw her a few weeks ago, and we sang some songs together. She was an incredible person, an incredible human being and an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.”

Michaels further detailed his recent visit with Lynn to Rolling Stone.

“She was sitting there in a blanket and we started talking,” the rocker recalled. “She said, ‘Let’s do a song together. I wrote one that’s gonna be called ‘Good Good Times.'’ She sang, ‘good good times and good good love/It comes from above.’ And then we sang a little bit of ‘Every Rose.’”

The latter track, a hit for Poison in 1988, had been a favorite of Lynn’s. She requested it years ago the first time Michaels was a guest at her home, and the two musicians eventually recorded a country version of the track for Michaels' 2015 solo album, True Grit.

In hindsight, the Poison frontman sensed his most recent visit with Lynn could be his last. “We both knew she wasn’t feeling well,” he explained. “Both of us are kind of empathic, and you know when you just know?”

In the end, Michaels expressed appreciation for the time he shared with Lynn.

“It was important for me having daughters to tell her what a big influence she was in breaking open an industry that was a little tough. She was such an influence on my kids,” the rocker admitted. “She did it her way. I want to make sure the world knows that: she did it her way.