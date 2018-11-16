Yes, Brett Young cried at his wedding. He may have even ugly cried — the "Here Tonight" singer can't remember for sure, and he hasn't seen the pictures.

The question isn't what made Young cry, as much as it is what didn't make him cry during his wedding to Taylor Mills. He's a sensitive man — this much is clear if you've listened to his music, followed him on Instagram and Twitter or ever watched an interview.

"It's super cliche, but ..." he says, thinking back on the Nov. 3 wedding, "We didn't sleep in the same room the night before. I didn't do the first look photo because I wanted the first time I saw her that day to be when she walked down the aisle. That was the moment for me."

"When she got to the end of it she goes, 'Stop it, you can't do it yet because you're gonna make me cry!'" he recalls.

It was just the first time the waterworks came.

"I cried when she was walking, I cried during my vows. I cried during her vows. I cried when my dad was doing his portion of the ceremony," Young admits. "Hopefully it wasn't ugly cries, I haven't seen all the pictures yet."

Mills and Young got engaged in early 2018 after dating on and off for six years. It was a California wedding, with many personal moments and a few famous friends. After struggling to write the perfect wedding song for his bride, the 37-year-old chose to sing an Ed Sheeran song called "Perfect." His personal performance came after appearances by Luke Combs, Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw, which he appreciated.

"I get up there and I'm so emotional, I'm forgetting lyrics," Young says. "So it was so nice they set the stage so ... nobody will remember it."

November has been a good month for this country star. In addition to getting married, he won an ASCAP Award and was nominated in the New Artist of the Year category at the 2018 CMA Awards, where he also performed his song "Mercy."

