Brett Young To Perform on PBS New Year’s Eve Special, ‘United in Song’

Brett Young will be spending his New Year's Eve with The American Pops Orchestra and a long list of artists on United in Song: Ringing In The New Year Together on PBS.

Airing New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at 8/7 PM CTl, the special will be hosted by theater performer Renée Fleming and actor and musician Chris Jackson. Young will perform alongside artists including Rhonda Vincent, Natalie Grant, Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Joaquina Kalukango, Roman Mejia, MILCK, Ricardo Morales, Tiler Peck, Jacqueline Schwab, Reginald Smith, Jr., Wendlo and Raye Zaragoza.

The special will also see performances from multiple collegiate choir groups, including the Boise State University Meistersingers, the Ohio University Singers and the Spelman College Glee Club.

The show is filmed from three historic theaters across America: the People’s Bank Theater in Marietta, Ohio, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta, Ga. and the The Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Idaho. Viewers can catch the special live on PBS as well as on PBS.org and the PBS Video App. An encore broadcast will air at 9:30PM ET.

Young spent much of his fall and early winter on tour, including on a European tour in November that took him through Norway, Sweden, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany. He already has a plans for a headlining tour in 2023, kicking off 5, Tour, 3, 2, 1 on March 30 in Columbus, Ohio. Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke will join him as openers.

As of late, the singer seems to be gearing up for the holidays with his family. He shared a post last week of his two daughters, Presley and Rowan, helping to decorate their tree.