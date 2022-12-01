Brittany Aldean is cutting her customer ties with luxury fashion house Balenciaga after the brand released a series of controversial ads.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Aldean shows her commitment to saying goodbye to the brand.

In the photo, she is seen walking with two clear trash bags in hand and a black backpack. Inside the bags is thousands of dollars worth of Balenciaga merchandise, including clothes, purses and shoes.

According to the Daily Mail, the sandals Aldean is carrying in the photo may cost up to $400 and the orange purse up to $3,000. As for the black hoodie and the blue handbag that can be made out? $1,050 and $2,500 each.

"It's trash day," she writes simply in the caption.

Many fans, celebrities and wives of other country stars took to the comments of her post to applaud the act. Brittany's country star husband, Jason Aldean, also chimed in, saying: "Show em how to 'walk the walk' babe!"

Russell Dickerson's wife Kailey adds, "Yes mama" and Brett Young's wife Taylor shares her support, writing, "See ya" with a waving emoji.

The backlash against Balenciaga came after the brand released an advertisement featuring photos of children carrying teddy bear bags that seemingly feature a sexual theme. The fallout continued over another promotional photo, showing a desk of papers that includes a document of the court ruling United States v. Williams. The 2008 case ruled that the PROTECT Act, federal child pornography law, was not in violation of the First Amendment.

Aldean isn't the only one in the country music community to cut ties with Balenciaga. Country singer RaeLynn shared a video earlier this week in which she crossed out the brand's logo on a pair of shoes and wrote "Protect children" instead. She says that she will be auctioning off the shoes and donating the proceeds to a nonprofit called Operation Underground Railroad, which rescues children "from human trafficking and sexual exploitation."

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.

Remember Country Music's Most Well-Known Feuds?