Peek Inside Jason Aldean’s Palatial Turks + Caicos Beach Home [Pictures]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images/Instagram

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are passionate about home design and renovation, and they frequently hop on social media to show off their latest projects.

Most recently, Brittany posted a video tour of the family's luxurious vacation home in the Turks and Caicos Islands — a beach getaway that they've been using to relax during their downtime. This palatial spot is the perfect tropical getaway: From its hidden-away front door to its massive and luxuriously-appointed interior, the Aldeans' vacation home is one of their most luxurious properties yet.

The whole property is decorated in a beachy, neutral theme, with braided designs on the walls and fans ventilating nearly every room.

Instagram
Skylights and windows abound in this home, too, ensuring that plenty of natural light gets in while they're hanging out indoors. Floral arrangements, lavish chandeliers and breezy, beachy decor put the finishing touches on this opulent vacation hideout.

Instagram
But the biggest draw to the house isn't anything inside — it's the outer portion of the property, which appears to have its very own slice of beach.

A few shots in Brittany's video montage shows the couple's two young children, Memphis and Navy, hanging out on a back deck complete with outdoor dining table and swimming pool, in addition to the beachfront just steps away.

Instagram
The Aldean family's Turks and Caicos falls right in line with the way they typically like to spend time on vacation: Though they occasionally post photos from ski trips, they're self-described beach-lovers who almost always opt for warm weather vacations.

For this country music family, real estate is a hobby: Back in November, Aldean explained to Taste of Country Nights that he and his wife enjoy buying properties and renovating them, then selling them again once the homes have served their purpose.

"We just like real estate and buying things and using them for a few years, enjoy them, then we'll sell 'em. We always say that we do things for this season of our life," the singer said at the time. "While we're in the mood, it's like, 'Hey, let's go do this and do that for a little while, then we'll sell it and go do something else for a little while."

The family presumably still own their custom-built Tennessee mansion, and earlier this year, they also moved their family to a new home in Florida.

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Stunning $10.2 Million Florida Oceanfront Mansion

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have purchased a spectacular oceanfront beach mansion in Florida, and pictures show a stunning luxury property.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House

Jason Aldean's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

