Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are passionate about home design and renovation, and they frequently hop on social media to show off their latest projects.

Most recently, Brittany posted a video tour of the family's luxurious vacation home in the Turks and Caicos Islands — a beach getaway that they've been using to relax during their downtime. This palatial spot is the perfect tropical getaway: From its hidden-away front door to its massive and luxuriously-appointed interior, the Aldeans' vacation home is one of their most luxurious properties yet.

The whole property is decorated in a beachy, neutral theme, with braided designs on the walls and fans ventilating nearly every room.

Skylights and windows abound in this home, too, ensuring that plenty of natural light gets in while they're hanging out indoors. Floral arrangements, lavish chandeliers and breezy, beachy decor put the finishing touches on this opulent vacation hideout.

But the biggest draw to the house isn't anything inside — it's the outer portion of the property, which appears to have its very own slice of beach.

A few shots in Brittany's video montage shows the couple's two young children, Memphis and Navy, hanging out on a back deck complete with outdoor dining table and swimming pool, in addition to the beachfront just steps away.

The Aldean family's Turks and Caicos falls right in line with the way they typically like to spend time on vacation: Though they occasionally post photos from ski trips, they're self-described beach-lovers who almost always opt for warm weather vacations.

For this country music family, real estate is a hobby: Back in November, Aldean explained to Taste of Country Nights that he and his wife enjoy buying properties and renovating them, then selling them again once the homes have served their purpose.

"We just like real estate and buying things and using them for a few years, enjoy them, then we'll sell 'em. We always say that we do things for this season of our life," the singer said at the time. "While we're in the mood, it's like, 'Hey, let's go do this and do that for a little while, then we'll sell it and go do something else for a little while."

The family presumably still own their custom-built Tennessee mansion, and earlier this year, they also moved their family to a new home in Florida.

