Brittany Aldean’s Birthday Present Is Nutty, But Totally on Brand

Brittany Aldean is one step closer to having a squirrel as a pet. Jason Aldean's wife celebrated her 38th birthday this week, and it's clear her love of the woodland creatures in her backyard is alive and well.

The social media influencer shared a carousel of photos and videos from her special day. She spent time with her family, enjoying what looks like an Italian lunch, as well as a loving rendition of "Happy Birthday" from her children, Memphis and Navy. She also received flowers, cards and balloons.

Aldean also took a moment to show off what might be her favorite present of them all: In one of the clips she tells her fans about her brand new squirrel house, including a hilarious inscription, presumably by her husband.

On the side of the large wooden box is "B's Nuts," a play on words (if you know, you know).

The house outfitted with a solar-powered camera for squirrel enthusiasts to keep an eye on their furry residents. In the video, Aldean talks about how she can't wait to build a little bed inside. It also looks like there is a covered balcony where the door is.

We assume this is was a gift from her family — whoever gave it to her certainly knows the birthday girl.

In 2022, the mom of two went all out making a comfortable space for the squirrels in the backyard of the couple's Tennessee home. She bought several boxed of corn logs and cute miniature picnic tables with umbrellas to accommodate the hungry animals.

Her husband was not too pleased with her wine-induced shopping spree.

"This is what happens when your wife has a couple bottles of wine and wants to jump on Amazon and order some things that are just not even ... I don't even understand," the country star said in a social media video.

"My wife has lost her mind," he wrote over the video.

Actually, now that we think about it, Aldean could have ordered her new squirrel mansion herself on Amazon, but we digress.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul