Jason Aldean's wife Brittany was clearly doing a little day drinking this holiday week, as evidenced in a hilarious video she posted to Instagram Wednesday (Nov. 27), showing off her cab-hailing skills (or lack thereof) in New York City.

"After a few Bloody Marys I really thrive in NYC," she wryly captioned the clip, which features her tipsily announcing that she's going shopping for "clearance items" at luxury store Barney's, and crowing about enjoying "this beautiful city." She then attempts unsuccessfully several times to flag down a cab.

When one finally stops, she runs over and tries to get in, only to realize that it's already occupied. Oops! Maybe try an UberX next time? The entire production is humorously enhanced with the classic Sinatra "New York, New York," blasting in the background.

Brittany is taking on NYC as her husband was busy with appearances in the Big Apple, including a performance in Times Square for Good Morning America on Monday (Nov. 25). He will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thanksgiving night (Nov. 28).

Aldean's ninth album, 9, dropped on Nov. 22. He's set to hit the road on the We Back Tour in 2020, with opening acts Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver, beginning on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C.