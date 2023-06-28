Brittany Aldean Claps Back at Critics of Daughter&#8217;s Bathing Suit Picture

Brittany Aldean Claps Back at Critics of Daughter’s Bathing Suit Picture

Brittany Aldean shared a picture of daughter Navy Rome in her bathing suit, and most people remarked that she looked adorable.

A few negative comments caught Jason Aldean's wife's attention, however, and she zoomed in on those during with Instagram Story speech that defended her decision.

"It's natural for her to be in a bathing suit, but apparently that's sexualizing my child," Aldean shares, talking about her 4-year-old daughter. A deep dive into her comments section finds a few people critical of her decision — some in a way that's protective.

"Ugh I wouldn’t post your babies in swimsuits , creeps everywhere," one person writes.

"And somewhere some creep is saving this photo of your kid," adds another follower.

Here's the photo in question:

Aldean indicates that some people had compared this snap of her child with a controversial Balenciaga campaign that she spoke out against last fall. She reiterated her stance and included a photo from that campaign, which includes teddy bears in bondage but children dressed normally.

"My child in a bathing suit at 4 at the beach it’s not a comparison for me," the celebrity wife says. "I’m not the one."

More recent comments are largely supportive. Says @taylor_morea, "But if she posted Memphis in board shorts no one would say anything right? If your first thought is sexualizing a little girl in a bath suit you need help!"

The photo is first in a series of snaps and videos that find Navy getting beach-ready. "Well isn’t she just freaking precious," @tonto11275 says.

Others remarked that it reminds them of raising their own kids. The Aldeans look to have been beachside since about mid-June. Brittany has shared several photos, including a few full family shots:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House

Jason Aldean's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.
