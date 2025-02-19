Brittany Aldean Mourns the Loss of a Pageant Queen ‘Gone Too Soon’

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany is mourning the loss of a talented young beauty queen whom she once met while judging the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant.

Eighteen-year-old Kadance Frederickson, the winner of the 2024 Miss Okaloosa County Teen USA 2024 pageant and a delegate in Miss Florida Teen USA 2024, died in a car crash on Monday (Feb. 17), according to a report from local news outlet WKRG.

Brittany remembers Frederickson not only for her talents as a pageant contestant, but also for her dedication to a cause she was passionate about.

"I vividly remember her advocating for children despite her young age," Brittany wrote in an Instagram Stories slide remembering Frederickson.

"Her personality, beauty and selflessness were only a fraction of why so many people were drawn to her," the singer's wife continued. "An amazing girl, gone too soon. Heaven sure did gain a beautiful angel."

Frederickson established her own "Kada's Promise" initiative to distribute stuffed animals and blankets to children suffering in abusive situations. According to the organization's website, she was inspired to create "Kada's Promise" after suffering abuse in her own early childhood years.

WKRG reports that Frederickson was a high school student who had recently received nine college acceptance letters and was planning to pursue a career as a veterinarian. She was killed after her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer.